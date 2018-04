BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – Braintree police are looking to locate the owner of a dog found at Legal Seafood on Saturday.

The female Terrier mix has a collar but no tags or a chip, according to a tweet from police.

The dog was found wearing a gray shirt and yellow bracelets on its rear legs.

Anyone with information on the owners should contact police.

LOOKING TO LOCATE OWNERS: Female Terrier mix found today at legal seafood. Collar. No tags or chip. Wearing gray shirt and yellow bracelets on rear legs. Call the station if you are or know the owners. #Braintree #lostdog pic.twitter.com/YNHF1y8aPm — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) April 22, 2018

