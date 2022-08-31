DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A stray dog found in Norwood with severe burns last week is on the mend as officials look to track down her owners.

Under the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston, “Annie” has been recovering after she was found with extensive 2nd degree burns.

“My first interaction with Annie was, it was truly heartbreaking,” said Mike DeFina, communications officer for the Animal League. “To see her in that condition and to see that she sorely needed help, she desparately needed help.”

Authorities believe the dog was burnt with hot water, and that her burns cover 20% of her body, including portions of her face, shoulders, neck, legs and stomach.

Annie was originally found near Route 1 with a collar and leash, but no tag or microchip to identify her.

“It’s not just the burns, but the abandonment,” said Lt. Alan Borgal of the Animal Rescue League. “This is a very cruel abandonment.”

Efforts to find out who the dog belongs to have yielded no results so far, according to Borgal.

“Dogs are usually returned within 24 hours,” he said. “Nobody has called for this dog, so it’s kind of a mystery.”

Annie is reportedly making great progress after being treated at the Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services facility and returning to a shelter in Dedham. Her caretakers told 7NEWS she loves to be in the facility’s play yard, and that they are optimistic about her recovery.

“Eventually, the hope is that we will find her a new home where she will be loved and cared for,” DeFina said.

Authorities believe the dog likely did not walk alone for very long before being found last week. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the Animal Rescue League.

