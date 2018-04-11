Dog runs off, falls into lake in Sharon

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Sharon sprung into action Wednesday after a dog ran off from its owner and became submerged in a lake.

With help from animal control, a fire-rescue team pulled a 9-year-old black lab from Lake Massapoag.

Officials say the dog was spooked, ran off and was later found treading water “a few hundred yards offshore.”

The dog was said to be tired and cold. Crews took the dog to a local veterinarian for treatment.

