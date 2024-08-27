AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Ayer saved a dog from a burning building Monday.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m.

The department was dispatched to Mulberry Circle, where “first-arriving units found a kitchen fire on the first floor of the home”.

“The homeowner had evacuated the building, but his dog was still inside.,” the Ayer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “The homeowner had been awoken by the dog and found the upper floor filled with smoke, as there were no working smoke alarms in the living area of the home.”

The dog was located by fire crews on the second floor suffering from smoke inhalation. Oxygen was administered on scene. The dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian in Westford and is reportedly in stable condition.

Ayer officials said this situation is indicative of the need for working fire alarms in homes.

“This incident was a near miss that could have had a very different outcome if not for the lucky and well-timed intervention of the family dog,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Every home needs to have working smoke alarms on every habitable level and within 10 feet of every bedroom. This homeowner was extremely lucky to survive the fire unscathed. We cannot overstate the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home.”

