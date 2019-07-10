WINDSOR, V.T. (WHDH) - A dog who recently gave birth to puppies was abandoned at a Cumberland Farms in Windsor, Vermont on Monday morning.

A surveillance camera captured a person dumping the dog out of a vehicle around 7:50 a.m., according to the Lost My Way Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information or who may have adopted the abandoned dog’s puppies is asked to call Windsor police.

