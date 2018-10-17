MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Dogs affected by Hurricane Michael are looking for “fur-ever” homes after landing in animal shelters in Minnesota.

A truck carrying 88 dogs from shelters in Alabama that were deemed inhabitable as Michael swept through made a 1,200-mile road trip to Minneapolis.

The dogs are waiting to be adopted to loving families.

Danielle Cunnane of the Animal Humane Society says various dog breeds were brought to the shelter, including Yorkies, Chihuahuas, Labrador mixes and Hound mixes.

“I think dogs are dogs and they just want to be with people. They want homes,” she said. “We have so many right now. In order to help these guys, we got to get our current adoptable animals out. So if you are looking for any animal, this is the weekend to do it.”

More than 120 dogs are waiting to be adopted at four shelters in the Twin Cities.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)