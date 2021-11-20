MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden police officer is recovering at home after being struck by a car in Malden on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Uniformed officer Mike Langston was crossing the street while responding to a call when he was hit by the vehicle, according to Malden police.

Langston was reportedly thrown across the windshield of the car and onto the ground.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

“Police officers go out and often encounter the unexpected, the spontaneous, and the unpredictable,” said Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis. “I spoke to Mike, he’s doing well, he waits anxiously to be able to come back to work.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)