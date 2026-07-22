CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Trump administration opened a federal investigation into Harvard’s financial aid for international students.

The Department of Justice is looking into whether the school is allowing Chinese donors to create scholarships that exclude American students, saying that Harvard’s foreign funding illegally discriminates against those American students.

The administration claims they are asking for more transparency around foreign funding out of fear of risking national security.

Harvard said it was reviewing the Justice Department’s notice, the latest in the Trump administration’s many attempts to gain further control over the historic, private institution.

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