Domestic assault suspect arrested after SWAT situation at Revere hotel

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault suspect believed to be armed and dangerous was arrested at a hotel in Revere on Thursday, officials said.

The suspect, Anthony Bova, 47, was taken into custody without incident around 1:34 p.m. after heavily armed officers surrounded the building, according to police.

Officers investigating an alleged violent assault on Hawthorne Street in Chelsea responded to Revere after developing information that Bova was at the Route 1 hotel.

After two hours, Bova allegedly turned himself over to police.

The building was temporarily evacuated prior to the arrest.

Bova is being transferred into the custody of the Chelsea Police Department.

Anthony Bova surrenders to police after STOP team surrounded his hotel room in revere moments ago #7News pic.twitter.com/IYl1AGtor7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 21, 2019

Chelsea Police responded to 44 Hawthorne St. at 9:50am for a report of an assault. Victim had reported being assaulted by Anthony Bova (47) who she is acquainted with. He fled to a hotel in Revere where he was placed in custody by CPD, RPD & MSP. Felony charges pending. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) March 21, 2019

Suspect who was wanted by @CityofChelseaPD for a domestic assault earlier today was just taken into custody without incident at the Quality Inn on Route 1 in Revere. He is being turned over to @CityofChelseaPD for booking. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 21, 2019

