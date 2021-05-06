Donations pouring in for mom after 4-year-old boy orders nearly $3K worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles

(WHDH) — A 4-year-old boy who was recently searching for frozen treats on Amazon accidentally purchased nearly $3,000 worth of nonrefundable SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on Amazon, according to a friend of the youngster’s mother.

Noah, a cartoon fan from Brooklyn, New York, somehow managed to submit an Amazon order for $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob pops, Katie Schloss said in a gofundme post.

“In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,” Schloss wrote in the post.

Schloss, who went to graduate school with Noah’s mother, Jennifer Bryant, says Amazon will not refund the purchase.

Schloss has since launched a fundraiser for Bryant, who is currently saddled with the expenses of raising three boys and student loans.

“All donations make a difference, so let’s work together and help Jenny out!” Schloss added.

The gofundme, which went live on Monday, has since raised more than $6,500.

