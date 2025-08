BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor and Boston native Donnie Wahlberg was spotted on the Boston Common Monday afternoon.

Wahlberg was filming his new TV series “Boston Blue,” a spin-off of the CBS show “Blue Bloods.”

Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan, a police officer with the Boston police department.

The show is set to appear in October.

