Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing legal documents, police warn

(WHDH) — Police are urging the public to refrain from abbreviating the year 2020 when signing legal documents.

“This is very sound advice and should be considered when signing any legal or professional document,” police in East Millinocket, Maine, said in a Facebook post. “It could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”

As an example, the department said March 3, 2020, written as 3/3/20, could be modified to read 3/3/2017 or 3/3/2018.

“Protect yourself. Don’t abbreviate 2020,” the department added.

