(WHDH) — Disease-causing bacteria and parasites are lurking in hotel pools, causing tens of thousands of people to get sick over the years, according to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Nearly 500 disease outbreaks from 2000 to 2014 were linked to recreational pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds, the CDC said.

Eight people died and 27,000 people became sick from bacteria and parasites in the water.

Hotel pools and hot tubs caused around a third of the outbreaks, the study showed.

“Don’t swim with diarrhea,” the CDC urged.

The CDC suggests that recreational water needs to be cleaned better and the people who jump in also need to be cleaner.

New CDC report: Nearly 500 disease outbreaks linked to pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds from 2000 to 2014. Don’t swim with diarrhea! https://t.co/SQBC9HYnrx pic.twitter.com/bsPVW2xq5I — CDC (@CDCgov) May 17, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)