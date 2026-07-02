BOSTON (WHDH) - One young Celtics fan took the Jaylen Brown trade especially hard, sharing his message to the star on social media.

Gio, a first grader from Randolph, had a connection to Brown, meeting him several times, including when the NBA star visited his school in Dorchester.

Gio wrote a note asking Brown to come back one day and asked his mom to send it to him in the mail.

Brown responded to Gio’s tearful message on Instagram, saying: “It’s okay lil’ bro, we will always be friends”.

7NEWS spoke to Gio after Brown responded to him on Instagram.

“It changed my life forever,” Gio said. “To see a comment from the real Jaylen Brown!”

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