Dorchester Historical Society apologizes for ‘unfortunate oversight’ on card

BOSTON (WHDH) - A card promoting the Dorchester Historical Society has jaws dropping all over the city. It plays on the words of the famous song, “White Christmas.”

The card reads: “We’re dreaming of a white Dorchester,” along with a picture of a snow globe.

“Racist or not racist. It depends on how you understand it, how you take it,” said Kenny Okfor.

The card prompted an immediate apology. The historical society said in a tweet, “We are very truly sorry about our graphic for this event. This was an unfortunate oversight on our part and the event photograph has been removed from our social media. We were simply changing the words to the classic Christmas carol and did not think it through properly.”

Many can’t believe it was ever printed.

“They should take more care about it, but they do whatever they want all the time,” said Gilberto Perez.

The historical society followed up with another tweet that read: “Thank you for alerting us to this matter as we certainly do not want to project that message, even if completely accidentally. Again, thank you.”

“I’ll believe that’s what they meant because I don’t want to believe people around here are like that,” said Shela Kelly.

“If you just imagine the snow, literally it’s not racist,” said Amil Subedi. “Then if you look at it metamorphically, people may find it offensive.”

