Dorchester man arrested, charged in connection with Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Roxbury in March that left a man wounded, officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was nabbed by members of a Youth Violence Strike Force in the area of 115 Warren St. around 12:15 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued after a man was shot and injured in the area of 60 Annunciation Road on March 12.

The suspect has since been arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

