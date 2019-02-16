Dorchester man arrested on attempted murder charge in Woburn shooting

WOBURN, MASS. (AP) - A Dorchester man accused of shooting another man in Woburn early Saturday morning was arrested several charges including attempted murder, police said.

Asa Cooper, 28, was arrested in the area on the on-ramp to Interstate 93 southbound in Woburn, according to police. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot outside of a home on Highland Ave. found a 43-year-old Woburn man whose name was not released, suffering from two gunshot wounds to his legs.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses told police that an argument ensued just before midnight between the victim and several others over a $10 debt.

No weapons have been recovered and the incident remains under active investigation.

