FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman on a ferry from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole on Monday evening.

Bruno Sanches Dejesus, 20, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court on two counts of rape, according to state police.

The victim reported the sexual assault to Falmouth police after the Steamship Authority ferry docked at Woods Hole just before 5 p.m., state police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect, later identified as Dejesus, left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck, state police added.

A trooper located and stopped the truck on Route 28 north in Falmouth and Dejesus was taken into custody.

He is being held on $250,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

