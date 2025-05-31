BOSTON (WHDH) - The Ashmont-Adams neighborhood of Boston, located in the southern section of Dorchester, hosted the fourth annual Dorchfest music festival on Saturday.

The event, which this year is promoted by Greater Ashmont Main Street (GAMS), featured more than 50 performances from a variety of genres, including rock, funk, jazz, folk, hip hop, Indian, reggae, Latin, Afro-beats, electronic and more.

The artists were paid for their time thanks to generous donations from the community, as well as sponsorships from local organizations and grant funding. Platinum sponsors, who contributed $10,000 or more, include Santander Bank, Amazon, and the Dorchester Reporter.

“Dorchfest has quickly become a signature event for this neighborhood and the Dorchester community as a whole,” said Elle Marrone, Executive Director of GAMS and Dorchfest chair. “We are proud to be able to pick up where Ashmont-Adams Neighborhood Association left off and continue to provide a day of entertainment and socializing for the thousands of folks who turn out for Dorchfest each year, as well as add new attractions in 2025.”

For the first time, Dorchfest kicked off with a family hour from 12-1 p.m., which consisted of family friendly performances and activities from local organizations.

