SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dorchester native and actor Donnie Wahlberg surprised restaurant staff in Sandwich after dropping a tip over $2,000.

Marshland Restaurants and Bakery shared a photo of Wahlberg’s transaction on a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Staff are asking other New Kids on the Block members to partake in the 2020 tip challenge also.

