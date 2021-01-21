Double rollover wreck in Everett parking lot under investigation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a double rollover wreck that happened in a parking lot in Everett on Thursday.

Crews responding to a double rollover on Revere Beach Parkway found two cars on their side in a parking lot outside a Stop and Shop.

The windshield of an SUV was shattered and the front was smashed.

Firefighters worked to get both cars on their wheels.

A victim was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

