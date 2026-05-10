BOSTON (WHDH) - A double shooting in Boston on Sunday night has left two people hospitalized, one of whom suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 69 Kinsdale St. around 6 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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