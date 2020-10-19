Douglas woman accused of shoving veteran holding Trump sign set to face a judge

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Douglas woman accused of shoving a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran holding a sign supporting President Trump is set to face a judge Monday.

Officers responding to a disturbance at the intersection of Main and Webster streets just after noon on Saturday learned that a couple promoting Trump with their flags and signs had been approached by 34-year-old Kiara Dudley, who began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave, according to Douglas police.

As the couple tried to move away, Dudley allegedly continued to follow them and bumped the man with her body.

She then stepped on the victim’s “Veterans for Trump” sign and as he bent over to pick it up, Dudley knocked him to the ground, police said.

The victim reportedly suffered an injury to his finger.

Dudley was arrested and is slated to be arraigned Monday in Uxbridge District Court after posting $250 cash bail.

