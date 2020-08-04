Downed power line in Norwell sparks flames

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong winds leftover from Tropical Storm Isaias downed a set of power lines in Norwell Tuesday night sparking dangerous flames.

Video shot by Norwell Fire and Emergency Management crews showed the scene on Prospect Street around 9:30 p.m.

Officials used it as a teaching moment to instruct residents not to approach damaged power lines.

This is why we tell everyone to stay clear of ALL downed wires. This is from a few minutes ago on Prospect Street in Norwell. pic.twitter.com/0qzbSK7Hiy — Norwell Fire and Emergency Management (@norwell_fire) August 5, 2020

Nearly 600 customers are without power in town as of 10 p.m. Statewide, over 220,000 homes and businesses were reported to be in the dark, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

There is no word yet on when utility crews might be able to make those necessary repairs.

