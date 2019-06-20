Downed wires cause power outages, prompt evacuations in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed power lines in Chelsea sparked small fires that caused power outages and prompted evacuations on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to the Spencer Lofts Complex around 9 a.m. found flaming downed wires in the area of Addison and Dudley streets, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution. Residents have since been allowed back inside.

An apparent equipment failure is to blame for the mishap, according to Eversource.

About 950 people were left without power.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)