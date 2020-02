BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of kids took to the steps of the State House on Thursday to advocate for youth justice.

The rally, hosted by the group I Have a Future, was organized to advocate for jobs, juvenile justice reform and gun violence prevention.

Members of the group and advocates organized to lobby lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

