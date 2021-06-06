DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dracut are investigating after a roadway was vandalized with racist graffiti Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at the intersection of County and Indian roads near the Dracut/Tyngsboro line around 4 p.m. found racist graffiti on the roadway, according to Dracut police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

“We denounce any hateful, racist language that targets any group as this type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community,” Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett said in a statement. “We take all reports of hateful actions and racism extremely seriously and we will continue to investigate this matter.”

