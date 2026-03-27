BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye launched a new foundation Friday, to provide support to children and familes in need to help them achieve a brighter future.

The MayeDay Family Foundation will support various programs and initiatives in New England and the couple’s home state of North Carolina.

In a statement posted to the foundation’s website, Drake said, “Ann Michael and I are excited to launch the MayeDay Family Foundation to give back to the communities that have so strongly supported us. It’s important for us to provide help for kids and families in need and we are looking forward to partnering with great organizations in New England and back home in North Carolina.”

The first organization the foundation will help is Boston Children’s Hospital. The Maye’s made a three-year commitment to fund a Child Life Therapist for the oncology floor “to support each child and family’s emotional, social, cognitive and developmental needs through modalities like play, music, creative arts and technology.”

The foundation’s first event will be a celebrity softball game at Polar Park in Worcester on May 31.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the Celebrity Softball Classic as our first foundation event,” Ann Michael Maye said in a statement. “It’s going to be a really fun night for families and all for a great cause.”

Tickets for the game go on sale Tuesday.

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