WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, suited up for the inaugural MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday at Polar Park in Worcester.​

Maye, his New England Patriots teammates, and a lineup of celebrity guests took the field in support of Boston Children’s Hospital and the family foundation.

Maye said, “I think it’s great, thanks to the WooSox and Worcester for having us out. I hope the rain holds off, and thanks to the players, it’s for the kids, it’s for Boston Children’s Hospital, which is what we want to do, and we’re looking forward to having a great day out here.”

The evening will feature an exciting home run derby, interactive family-friendly activities, and postgame festivities you won’t want to miss.

Learn more and donate: https://www.mayeday.org/

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