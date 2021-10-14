WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dramatic dashcam video shows the shocking moment a Worcester cab driver was carjacked by a passenger Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Packard, 32, of Douglas, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including carjacking, armed assault to rob, armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and use of a motor vehicle without authority, according to the Worcester Police Department.

While the cab was traveling on Shrewsbury Street, the video shows Packard lunge at Nayyar from behind.

“He grabbed my neck and he hit me. He said, ‘Give me all your monies,” Nayyar said.

He punched him in the face, brandished what appeared to be a knife, robbed him, and forced him out of the vehicle in the area of Imperial Place.

“He said, ‘Come out the car. I come out of the car and I hit the guy. He hit me also. He took my car and drove away very fast,” Nayyar explained.

Left stranded on the side of the road with only one shoe, Nayyar said he began screaming for help. Eventually, he was able to flag down a passerby and call the police.

Officers responding to the call say the cab was recovered at a convenience store up the road but Packard had already fled in another stolen vehicle.

He was later found and taken into custody just before 9 a.m.

