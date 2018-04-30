Drive-by shooting in Worcester prompts police search for suspects

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects following a drive-by shooting in Worcester.

Officers located a 20-year-old victim outside a residence on Suffield Street after responding to a report of a shooting Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives believe a dark-colored sedan drove down the street and someone in the car fired a handgun at the victim before the car sped off, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

