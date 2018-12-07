Driver airlifted to hospital after car crashes into bank in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car rolled over into a bank in Brockton early Friday morning.

Authorities responding to Webster Bank on Oak Street found the car on its roof and partially inside the building just before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to a Boston hospital with chest trauma, Fire Capt. Richard Costa said.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the driver was coming down Oak Street and missed a turn, causing the crash.

The building and car sustained a substantial amount of damage.

The car has since been towed away.

