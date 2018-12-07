Driver airlifted to hospital after car smashes through entrance of bank in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man who was hospitalized after his car rolled over and slammed into a bank in Brockton early Friday morning will be summonsed to court on a slew of charges, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to Webster Bank on Oak Street just before 2:30 a.m. found the car on its roof and partially inside the building, according to fire officials

Firefighters extricated the driver, Robert Morano, from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to a Brigham & Women’s Hospital with chest trauma, Brockton Fire Capt. Richard Costa said.

A preliminary investigation suggests Morano was speeding down Oak Street and missed a turn, causing him to crash.

“His car was upside down and backward into the building,” Costa said. “He missed a turn, struck the building and ended up inside the building.”

Morano took out a light pole and two handicapped parking signs before crashing, according to authorities.

A loaded handgun was said to have been recovered from the crash scene.

“I’m still shocked. I don’t know. It upsets me because he could be dead,” said Eva Moody, Morano’s landlord and friend.

Moody says she often gets rides from him.

“He’s a hell of a nice fellow. He does what I want. If I need something he’s right there,” she said.

Meantime, as crews worked to clean up the mess, the electricity was cut, and the bank was closed for the day.

“I came to make a little deposit in my checking account with a little cash back and I’m shocked,” said customer Marc Fulginitii.

Police have requested court officials to issue a summons to Morano on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and wanton destruction of property.

The crumpled car has since been removed but a gaping hole was left where the bank entrance once existed.

“Usually it’s a minor thing but this was a substantial amount of damage,” Costa said.

Splintered wood and insulation could be seen scattered on the ground outside the bank.

It’s not clear when the bank will reopen.

51-year old Robert Morano will face charges of negligent operation of a vehicle & marked lanes violation after flipping & crashing his car into a #Brockton bank this morning. #7news pic.twitter.com/CEsziZFAWu — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 7, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)