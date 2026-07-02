BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne police responded to a car chase involving Massachusetts State Troopers Thursday morning.

Bourne police say they were notified of a chase with one car traveling on RTE 25 toward the Cape. They say the car continued over the Bourne Bridge and hit at least one trooper before continuing onto MacArthur BLVD into Falmouth.

The driver was taken into custody in Falmouth.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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