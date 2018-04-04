Driver arrested after police said he ran over a tow yard worker in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver was arrested after police said he deliberately ran over an employee at a tow yard in Lowell.

Police said Waleed Alnakhi, 22, had gotten his car towed and it was brought to the tow yard at Stuart’s Automotive. Greg Andrews, who works at the tow yard, said it all began when Alnakhi was taking trash out of his car and throwing it on the ground. He then allegedly went on a profanity-laced tirade before striking the worker and speeding off.

Andrews said his co-worker suffered bumps and bruises but it otherwise OK. Alnakhi was arrested outside his house a short time later and faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding and operating after suspension.

