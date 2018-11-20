Driver arrested after slamming into parked cars during wild chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after smashing into several parked cars during a wild police chase through the streets of Boston on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers on patrol in West Roxbury observed a Mercedes SUV strike a number of vehicles in the area of Centre Street before 2 p.m. and gave chase after the erratic driver, according to the Boston Police Department.

The chase came to a crashing end a short while later in Roslindale when the suspect barreled into a car that was pulling out of a driveway on Bexley Road.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which neighbors described as a demolition derby.

“I just heard a loud crash and a bunch of yelling,” Nathan Wright told 7News. “I looked out and saw about 12 police cars and 24 police officers taking care of business.”

It’s not clear how many cars were damaged in the chase.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

