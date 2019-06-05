HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WHDH) — Police in Florida are looking for a driver who was caught on camera barreling his car into a state trooper.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero speaking to a motorist in the right lane of a busy turnpike began crossing over towards the shoulder of the highway when a white car merging into the traffic slammed into Caballero.

A second trooper on the turnpike ran to help Caballero as the driver sped away.

The car was later found abandoned but the operator remains on the run.

Caballero, who has just one year with the force, continues to recover at home after being released from the hospital.

