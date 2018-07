HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a bridge in Holliston Monday morning, police say.

The single-vehicle accident occurred in the area of the 8 Arch Bridge on Woodland Street.

There were no injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)