PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into the side of a market in Peabody on Saturday, leaving their vehicle sticking out of a wall and into the frozen food section.

Emergency crews could be seen pulling the vehicle out of the market. The crash caused major damage and left a large hole in the wall.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

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