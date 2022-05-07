CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver who rear-ended a tractor-trailer was critically injured on Friday, police said.
According to New Hampshire State Police, the driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima collided with the back of the tractor-trailer before continuing off the roadway and striking a tree alongside Interstate 93 North in Concord.
The Nissan operator was transported to Concord Hospital in critical condition while the driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.
Police say an investigation of the accident remains ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)