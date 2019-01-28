RYE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a car struck and damaged a telephone pole, killing the driver.

Police identified the driver in the Rye crash Sunday night as 50-year-old Joslin Phaneuf, who succumbed to her injuries. No one else was in the car.

Police Chief Kevin Walsh said the crash compromised live power lines, so first responders had to stand back until utility workers responded and made the area safe.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)