HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree in Hollis, New Hampshire early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a single-vehicle crash on Proctor Hill Road just after 2 a.m. found Matthew Wing of Hollis suffering from life-threatening injuries after he collided into a tree, police said.

Paramedics transported Wing to St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that Wing, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling westbound when he over-corrected his steering wheel for an unknown reason and went into a high speed drift, which caused him to swerve off the road.

The car then traveled about 70 feet down the shoulder to the right of the road before it hit a tree, police added.

Proctor Hill Road was temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

