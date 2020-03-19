AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury after their car rolled over on the Mass. Pike in Auburn on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 2.4 found a car flipped on its roof, leaning against a guardrail in the median.

The lane has been closed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rollover crash, I-290 EB at the 2.4 mile-marker in #Auburn. Left lane is closed. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/QnowAjSXWm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 19, 2020

