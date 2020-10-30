LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver narrowly escaped injury after their car slammed into a home in Leicester during the first snowfall of the season.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Locust Street in the area of Woodworth Street found a black vehicle resting against a damaged house.

Crews are attempting to remove the car from the building.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

