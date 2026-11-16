DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury on Sunday when the vehicle they were driving crashed and rolled over onto its roof on Broadway Road, officials said

Officers responding to a reported rollover around 7:45 a.m. found the man involved outside of the car on his own, according to police.

He was evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The crash caused heavy damage to a nearby utility pole and a localized power outage in the area. National Grid was called to assist.

The cause remains under investigation.

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