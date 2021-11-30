A driver’s quick thinking helped him avoid getting injured after the wheel of a semi-truck slammed into the windshield of his pickup truck in Utah.

A semi-truck had been traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when it lost one of its wheels, according to the Park City Fire District.

The wheel rolled into the eastbound lanes and crashed through the windshield of a pickup truck.

Fire officials say the driver ducked to his left and did not get injured.

“Another few inches would’ve been a different story,” the Park City Fire District wrote on Facebook.

No additional information was immediately available.

