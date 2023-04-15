BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash early Saturday morning then struck eight parked cars, according to the Boston Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:30 a.m., the driver, whose identity has not been released, crashed into a light post on the median at Washington Street and Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers saw the crash and attempted to help, police reported.

While fleeing, the vehicle crashed into eight parked cars along Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue and was found near American Legion Highway. The suspect had minor injuries and will be charged with leaving scene property damage and personal injury, refusal to submit and speeding.



