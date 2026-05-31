PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old Newburyport man is facing criminal charges in connection with a wrong-way crash with a state police cruiser in Peabody early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lane around 2 a.m. learned Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida Bendetto, 41, had just hit a responding trooper’s vehicle, according to state police.

Both he and the trooper who was struck were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DeAlmeida Benedetto is expected to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)