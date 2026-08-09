REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man is facing charges in connection with a violent rollover crash in Revere early Sunday morning that left five people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving four vehicles on Squire Road around 2 a.m. determined the vehicle that had rolled over had caused the accused by entering Squire Road at a high rate of speed, according to Revere police.

Five people, including the operator of the suspect vehicle and its passenger, were transported to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mario Valente Aguilar, 29, will be charged with operating under the influence and reckless operation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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