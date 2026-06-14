ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing an operating under the influence charge after slamming into the side of the house in Abington on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house on High Street around 9 p.m. found an SUV that had left the roadway and crashed into an occupied home, according to the Abington Police Department.

The occupants of the home were uninjured.

The driver, a 54-year-old Abington man, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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